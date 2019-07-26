Sources: Gordon holdout may stretch into season

Adam Schefter reports that Melvin Gordon and the Chargers are far apart in contract negotiations, so Gordon's holdout will be prolonged. (0:50)

While the two sides have exchanged proposals in recent days, running back Melvin Gordon's holdout now is expected to be prolonged and threatens to last into the season, per sources familiar with the talks.

In Gordon's absence, the Los Angeles Chargers will rely on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.

Gordon is in the final year of a rookie contract that is scheduled to pay him $5.6 million this season, but he wants a new deal to put him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. Gordon told the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal, he'll sit out and demand a trade.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday that no ill will has developed between the organization and the star running back.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Telesco said. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he's not here.

"I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Because Gordon is under contract, he is subject to fines of up to $40,000 per day of training camp he misses, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.