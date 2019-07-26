Source: WR Hurns agrees to 1-year deal in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Hurns is signing with the Miami Dolphins on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurns was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.

He suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Cowboys' wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks in January that required surgery to repair a dislocation and broken fibula. He was able to return to work in a limited fashion during the offseason program and said he was close to "90 percent" in his recovery in June.

The Cowboys saved $5 million against the salary cap by cutting Hurns, who was set to make $4 million in the final year of a two-year deal he signed with Dallas in 2018.

Hurns averaged 14.8 yards per catch last season, but did so with just 20 catches in his only year with the Cowboys.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including his only 1,000-yard season in 2015.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.