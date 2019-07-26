WR Hurns signing deal with hometown Dolphins

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Hurns is signing with the Miami Dolphins, coach Brian Flores told reporters Friday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hurns will sign a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Flores said he expected Hurns to be at practice Friday and that the wide receiver isn't guaranteed to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

"If he's not ready to compete for a position, this isn't the place for him. Allen understands that," Flores said. "There's no solidified or locked-in spots here. You've got to earn them."

Hurns was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.

He suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Cowboys' wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks in January that required surgery to repair a dislocation and broken fibula. He was able to return to work in a limited fashion during the offseason program and said he was close to "90 percent" in his recovery in June.

The Cowboys saved $5 million against the salary cap by cutting Hurns, who was set to make $4 million in the final year of a two-year deal he signed with Dallas in 2018.

Hurns averaged 14.8 yards per catch last season, but did so with just 20 catches in his only year with the Cowboys.

He now joins a Dolphins team whose receiver corps also includes Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

"The decision was to bring in competition, bring in what we feel like is a good player, someone who embodies a lot of the characteristics we are [talking] about," Flores said. "He's tough, he's competitive, he's been reliable over the course of the career."

Hurns spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including his only 1,000-yard season in 2015. Hurns is a Miami native who played for the Hurricanes.

