Coleman tears ACL; Giants hurting for receivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are already down two wide receivers in training camp after Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

Coleman and Sterling Shepard were both injured Thursday during the team's first training camp practice.

Shepard, who is expected to play a bigger role after the trade of Odell Beckham Jr., fractured his thumb and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. There is optimism he could be ready for the season opener in just over six weeks.

The injuries leave the Giants especially thin at wide receiver. Coleman was supposed to compete for a big role, potentially as the team's third wide receiver.

The Giants' receiving corps currently has Golden Tate followed by Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Reggie White Jr., Alonzo Russell and rookie Darius Slayton among others.

Slayton, the team's fifth-round pick, is dealing with a hamstring injury.