Giants' Coleman tears ACL; GM halts OBJ talk

Max Kellerman considers Saquon Barkley the best running back in the NFL and it isn't even close. (1:53)

Kellerman: Barkley by far the best RB in NFL (1:53)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are already down two wide receivers in training camp after Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL and is likely out for the season, the team announced Friday.

Coleman and Sterling Shepard were both injured Thursday during the team's first training camp practice. Coleman likely suffered the injury during one‐on‐one drills early in practice, but still participated until its conclusion.

"After hearing the news of Corey, definitely a bit deflated," teammate Golden Tate said of the mood in wide receiver room Friday morning.

Shepard, who is expected to play a bigger role after the trade of Odell Beckham Jr., fractured his thumb and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. There is optimism he could be ready for the season opener in just over six weeks.

Coach Pat Shurmur said he was "not concerned" about Shepard's injury and that he would be on the field, running, on Friday.

The injuries leave the Giants especially thin at wide receiver. Coleman was supposed to compete for a big role, potentially as the team's third receiver.

"He was a guy that had a chance to be in there and compete to either start or have a role," Shurmur said.

Wide receiver is a position the Giants remade this offseason, particularly with the trade of Beckham to the Cleveland Browns. The receiver corps currently has Tate followed by Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler, Reggie White Jr., Alonzo Russell and rookie Darius Slayton, among others.

Slayton, a fifth-round pick this year, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

General manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants would hold a workout Saturday for wide receivers.

"We're going to do something," Gettleman said.

It's even more notable considering he moved one of the NFL's best receivers this spring. The topic isn't going away anytime soon, especially given the spate of injuries one day into training camp.

"Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We're moving on," Gettleman said when asked about Beckham's most recent comments from a GQ story about keeping the team's brand alive. "Wish him the best."

After a follow-up question, Gettleman quickly interrupted: "No more Odell questions."

He said later: "We all know that this is an iconic franchise that has won four Super Bowls and other world championships. That is the brand. That is the brand."