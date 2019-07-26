Rams extend McVay, GM Snead through 2023

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to contract extensions with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through the 2023 season, the team announced Friday.

McVay, hired in 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, has led the Rams to a 24-8 record, back-to-back division titles, an NFC championship and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

McVay, 33, was the 2017 NFL Coach of the Year; he led a team that was 4-12 one year earlier to an 11-win season and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2004. Under McVay, quarterback Jared Goff has been to back-to-back Pro Bowls, running back Todd Gurley was named the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and defensive tackle Aaron Donald earned back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Snead, 48, joined the Rams as general manager in 2012. The Rams have a 55-56-1 record in his seven-year tenure. Transactions orchestrated by Snead over the last three years, coupled with the selections of Donald and Gurley in the 2014 and 2015 drafts, respectively, have been paramount in the team's recent success. In 2016, Snead made a move up the draft board from the 15th to top overall pick to select Goff.

Before the 2017 season, McVay's first as coach, Snead milled free agency and signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth, center John Sullivan, receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. He also traded for receiver Sammy Watkins.

After identifying a window to make a Super Bowl run, Snead grabbed headlines ahead of the 2018 season when he traded for All-Pro cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, sent a first-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for receiver Brandin Cooks, then signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in free agency.