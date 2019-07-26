Vikes' Zimmer upset with CB Hill over 8-game ban

EAGAN, Minn. - The eight-game suspension facing Vikings cornerback Holton Hill puts a strain on position group forced to address concerns with its depth.

Hill, who received a four-game suspension in April for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs, was handed an additional four-game suspension this week for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer was asked about his level of disappointment in Hughes ahead of the team's first full training camp practice.

"I really don't have much thoughts on it," Zimmer said. "Disappointed is not a good word for me."

Though Hill is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, the Vikings have pondered the free agent market to look for depth pieces. Sources confirmed to ESPN that Minnesota brought in ex-Chiefs slot corner Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday and worked out former Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne on Friday.

Hill is eligible to return on Monday, Oct. 25, though his status with the Vikings remains in question.

"We don't know if he's even going to make the team," Zimmer said. "So we'll just see how that goes. We don't know if any of these guys are going to make the team. We're always looking for guys so we'll see what's going on."

Hill isn't the only cornerback that presents uncertainty in Minnesota. The timetable for Mike Hughes' return is up in the air after Zimmer revealed the injury the former first-round pick sustained in Week 6 last season is more complex than initially expected.

"Mike Hughes has a multi-ligament injury, so we're going to take that as we get going," Zimmer said. "So we'll see how he's doing. He's ahead of schedule, he's doing great. So we just have to see where it goes.

"We'll get him out here when the time is right. Mike's doing great. He's excited about getting back and we'll just see where it goes. Mike works really hard. Dr. Larsen, who did the surgery, is excited about where he's at right now. He's just not ready to practice yet."

Hughes, along with tight end David Morgan and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, were placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list when the Vikings opened camp. Zimmer confirmed defensive end Tashawn Bower's injury as a torn Achilles, which he sustained during a workout away from the team, thus why he landed on the non-football injury list.

Bower did not participate in OTAs and minicamp this spring. Despite the severe nature of his injury, his status for the 2019 season is cloudy. "Well, he could play," Zimmer said. "We'll just have to see."

Also listed on the NFI is defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, whose injury Zimmer said is 'basically nothing' while noting the veteran lineman should return to practice soon.