Best of Friday at NFL training camps: A race car, RV and ... hot air balloon

All 32 NFL teams have now reported for training camp, and it was a busy Friday in the league. The Giants got bad news on another wide receiver; the Chiefs' veterans had some fun with their arrivals; and there was a special moment between Carson Wentz and a young Eagles fan.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Top stories: Giants' Corey Coleman tears ACL; general manager halts OBJ talk

The New York Giants are already down two wide receivers in training camp after Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL and is likely out for the season, the team announced Friday. Coleman and Sterling Shepard were both injured Thursday during the team's first training camp practice. Coleman likely suffered the injury during one‐on‐one drills early in practice but still participated until its conclusion.

General manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants would hold a workout Saturday for wide receivers. The shortage is even more notable considering he moved one of the NFL's best receivers this spring.

"Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We're moving on," Gettleman said when asked about Beckham's most recent comments from a GQ story about keeping the team's brand alive. "Wish him the best."

The healthy options for Giants quarterbacks to throw to have dwindled in two days. Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Best videos

ESPN Staff Writer Special moment between Carson Wentz and Giovanni Hamilton, an 11 year old who has gone through 12 surgeries in his life. Wentz is his hero.

Greedy Williams jumps in front of OBJ for the interception pic.twitter.com/PJoPe7CxzI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 26, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Here's how punter Dustin Colquitt, kicker Harrison Butker and long snapper James Winchester arrived at camp.

ESPN Rams running back Todd Gurley reports to training camp.

Best photos

ESPN Staff Writer The RV is back! But this time, Baker Mayfield didn't have to foot the bill for the mobile QB hangout, made famous by HBO's Hard Knocks last year, "I had to pay a lot last year and the (RV company) got free marketing. Not this year. That is called growing up, maturing and learning how to work it," Mayfield said, laughing, adding the RV will remain a Browns training camp tradition. "I don't think I will ever go another training camp without an RV. It's great."

ESPN Staff Writer The Redskins for several years have conducted a "helmet walk" where kids carry a players' helmet from one end zone to another. And sometimes they walk away with extra rewards as this young boy did with Peterson's cleats and a ball.

ESPN Staff Writer Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman arrived for training camp via police escort in Clint Bowyer‘s NASCAR ride.

Quotes of the day

"No more Odell questions." Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, when asked about Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to the Browns in March.

"Our wide receivers are like smurfs -- have you ever seen the smurfs? They live in small spaces ... so [our wide receivers] can separate in small spaces." Bills coach Sean McDermott on his new-look wide receiver unit.

"We don't know if he's even going to make the team." Vikings coach coach Mike Zimmer, when asked about cornerback Holton Hill, who is suspended for eight regular-season games this season.

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer Freshly minted millionaire Quinnen Williams signed his $32.5M contract Friday morning and "crushed" his conditioning test, per Adam Gase. Williams, held out of practice as a precaution, will debut on Saturday. Williams, who missed most of the offseason with a calf injury, said he's in "tremendous" shape. He's at 295 pounds, 10 below his college weight. "I feel way better than I was in college," he said. The Jets plan to play him at multiple spots on the defensive line.

ESPN Staff Writer Thing that caught my eye most out of Lions training camp today: First round pick T.J. Hockenson. He's just very natural catching the ball in the red zone. He can pick the ball off in tight spaces and has the jumping ability to make contested catches in the corner of the end zone. He has already had multiple touchdowns in the first two days of camp.

ESPN Staff Writer Cam Newton and the rest of the Panthers quarterbacks are warming up with new arm rotations prior to practice this year. They start with circular motions and then go through a series of weeble-wobble moves followed by throwing motions with a towel. For Newton in particular this helps loosen his surgically-repaired shoulder.

I asked Kliff Kingsbury for his thoughts on how 4th-year DT Robert Nkemdiche showed up to camp this year: ""Not in shape, I guess. And that's kind of where we'll leave it. I mean, he's on PUP and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) July 26, 2019