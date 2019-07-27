Gurley, Kupp set to participate in Rams' practice

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and receiver Cooper Kupp are expected to participate in practice Saturday when the team opens training camp on the campus of UC Irvine.

Gurley has not participated in football activities since the Rams fell to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII last February. Gurley kept a regular presence at the team training facility throughout the offseason program, but worked out with his personal trainer off-site.

"Todd's going to be ready to go," coach Sean McVay said Friday. "We've got a specific plan in terms of monitoring his workload and a lot of that will be predicated on the feedback he gives to us but he's feeling good, he's going to be on the field tomorrow and can't wait to see Todd back out there with us."

Gurley, who is entering his fifth season, reported to the team's training camp hotel on Friday, but did not address reporters.

Kupp, who tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season, worked out on the sideline during the offseason program and participated in limited drills at jog-through speed. McVay said Kupp has been cleared to practice.

"He's going to be ready to go," McVay said. "Similar to Todd, but a little bit different, we've got kind of basically a volume that we have targeted for each day of practice. ...He can partake in all the activities. We'll monitor him and pick and choose which periods he can be a full participant."

Last season, Kupp caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Prior to tearing his ACL, Kupp was sidelined for two games because of a knee injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards and led the NFL with 21 touchdowns last season despite sitting out Week 16 and 17 because of inflammation and soreness in his left knee. He returned in the playoffs and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in a divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but Gurley struggled against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game and in the Super Bowl.