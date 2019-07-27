        <
        >

          Bengals WR Green carted off during first practice

          4:02 PM ET
          • Ben BabyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Staff Writer
            • Previously a college football writer for The Dallas Morning News
            • University of North Texas graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          DAYTON, Ohio -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field with an apparent left foot injury during the team's first practice of the season on Saturday.

          The ninth-year player sustained the injury toward the end of Cincinnati's practice at Welcome Stadium, after making contact with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

          First-year coach Zac Taylor was hesitant to give any indication on the severity of the injury.

          "We'll find out a little bit more about him later on," Taylor said. "I don't want to speculate on anything. We'll find out more."

          Green's left shoe was removed before he departed the field. Last season, he missed seven games with a right toe injury.

          That campaign marked only the second time Green did not have at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season during his career. The 30-year-old participated in Bengals minicamp in June.

          Green is entering the final year of his current contract.

          "I felt like he had a good summer," Taylor said. "Sometimes, today, freak things happen."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices