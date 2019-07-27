Bengals WR Green carted off during first practice

DAYTON, Ohio -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field with an apparent left foot injury during the team's first practice of the season on Saturday.

The ninth-year player sustained the injury toward the end of Cincinnati's practice at Welcome Stadium, after making contact with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

First-year coach Zac Taylor was hesitant to give any indication on the severity of the injury.

"We'll find out a little bit more about him later on," Taylor said. "I don't want to speculate on anything. We'll find out more."

Green's left shoe was removed before he departed the field. Last season, he missed seven games with a right toe injury.

That campaign marked only the second time Green did not have at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season during his career. The 30-year-old participated in Bengals minicamp in June.

Green is entering the final year of his current contract.

"I felt like he had a good summer," Taylor said. "Sometimes, today, freak things happen."