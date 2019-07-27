        <
          Mayfield's 'dangerous' quote adorns new mural

          5:39 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          CLEVELAND -- Thanks to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, "I woke up feeling dangerous" has become the unofficial maxim for the city of Cleveland.

          Now, the mantra is on a downtown mural.

          Artist Jason Tetlak, who holds the Guinness record for the largest 3D mural, painted Mayfield's catchphrase on a metal shipping container near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Mayfield's name, revealed through a red filter, is hidden within the mural itself.

          Tetlak, a lifelong Browns fan, said he got Mayfield's permission for the art piece before starting on it this weekend. After a big game as a rookie last season, Mayfield famously said, "when I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous."

          The phrase has since appeared on T-shirts and signs throughout Northeast Ohio. Now it's a mural, too.

          "This energy is building here," said Tetlak, who now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, but attends Browns watch parties. "We're all kind of waking up feeling dangerous this season."

