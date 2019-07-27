Eagles sign CB Scandrick, 32, to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed 32-year old cornerback Orlando Scandrick to a one-year deal Saturday after injuries hit the position earlier in the week.

Scandrick played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season after nine years with the Dallas Cowboys; in 2018, he had an interception and 13 passes defensed.

He appeared in 15 games for Kansas City but started only seven, his fewest since 2012.

Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc was injured on the first day of camp and was seen Saturday in a walking boot. Fellow corner Jalen Mills (foot) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, and Ronald Darby is not yet 100% as he makes his way back from a torn ACL.

Scandrick provides depth while Philly's defensive backs heal.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles released defensive tackle Anthony Rush.