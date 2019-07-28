Source: RG III (thumb) to miss time for Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is expected to miss a few weeks after injuring his thumb during Saturday night's practice, but he should be fine for the regular season, a league source told ESPN.

Griffin hit his right thumb on the helmet of a defender toward the end of practice at M&T Bank Stadium, then threw his helmet on the sideline in disgust. An X-ray revealed a small fracture, a source said.

"I got a little issue with my thumb," Griffin said. "I hit on the helmet of one of the defenders. I guess that's why they tell them to stay away from us."

After getting an X-ray, Griffin returned to the field, where he wiped away tears while his wife consoled him. He was able to sign autographs following practice, but he needed help in the locker room to remove his jersey and shoulder pads.

Griffin later tweeted: "Everything you have been through will make you stronger."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was hopeful but still unsure about Griffin's status following practice.

"I don't think it's bad, but say a prayer," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will need to sign another quarterback because the only other one on the roster is rookie sixth-round pick Trace McSorley.

Answering a question about whether he was concerned about Griffin, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson's voice started to break up.

"Definitely," Jackson said. "That's my brother."