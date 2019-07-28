Dak, Cooper at camp, not sweating contracts

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are not sweating their contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

"It will happen when it happens," Prescott, heading into his fourth season as Dallas' starting quarterback, said after Saturday's first training camp practice. "I know I'll be better by the time the regular season starts. That's my focus."

Cooper said he was "indifferent" to the negotiations, but he admitted that when he has scrolled through social media, he has seen updates regarding the potential contracts for fellow receivers Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.

"I guess I'm just optimistic about it and it's something that's going to happen, whether it's today, tomorrow or whenever," Cooper said. "I'm not worried about me getting hurt or something like that and it not happening. I just don't think like that."

The Cowboys have had discussions with the agents for both players about extensions, and executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has planned meetings with them while in camp, either face to face or over the phone. Jones said the team has "solid" offers in front of Prescott, Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has not reported to training camp.

Cooper is set to make $13.9 million in the final year of his deal. Prescott is slated to earn $2.02 million in the final year of his contract. Both players are expected to receive deals commensurate with the best at their positions.

"I'm not here to talk about my contract and that stuff," Prescott said. "Talks, I'm sure, at this point are continuously happening. For me, it's to come out here and focus on this, not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation, just focus on being better, just being the best player I can be and making sure everyone around me is, as well."

Asked if he would put an end to talks by the time the regular season starts, Prescott imitated Jerry Jones when the team owner was asked about head coach Jason Garrett's future.

"I didn't hear you," Prescott said jokingly.

When asked what would happen if a deal is not finalized now, Cooper said, "I'm fine with that."

While Elliott, who is under contract until 2020, stays away in his bid for a new deal, neither Prescott nor Cooper said they considered skipping training camp.

"I want to be here. I haven't really been thinking about my contract situation because I don't know. I don't know why," Cooper said. "I want to be here. I want to be out here running routes. I want to be out here catching balls from Dak because I think it's necessary and I think it's going to help me achieve what I want to achieve this season."

Prescott did not want to get into the business aspect of Elliott's absence from camp, but he believes the running back is hurting not being with his teammates.

"Just knowing his love for the game, knowing his love for his teammates, sure," Prescott said. "But business is business. That's for him and his team to handle."