'Not in shape' Nkemdiche released by Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Robert Nkemdiche on Saturday, one day after he arrived at training camp out of shape.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't hold back when asked Friday about how the former first-round pick showed up to camp.

"Not in shape, I guess," the usually reserved Kingsbury said. "And that's kind of where we'll leave it. I mean, he's on [the physically unable to perform list] and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him."

Kingsbury's answer was a detour from his typical responses this offseason. The first-year coach has developed a reputation for saying little about players and not naming names.

Nkemdiche, the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was arrested June 6 for speeding and driving with a suspended license. A defensive lineman whose career has been riddled with injuries -- he had been recovering from ACL surgery in December -- the Ole Miss product has 44 career tackles and 4.5 sacks, the latter all coming in 2018.

The Cardinals did not pick up the fifth-year option on his contract.