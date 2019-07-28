Gurley (knee), Kupp (ACL) back at Rams practice

IRVINE, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams opened training camp Saturday, and running back Todd Gurley participated in his first practice since Super Bowl LIII. Receiver Cooper Kupp also returned to practice for the first time since he tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season.

"It's good," Gurley said about his left knee after the 80-minute workout in which he shared reps with a deep running back rotation that included Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson and John Kelly. "Out here just doing what I do. Obviously about to go do some recovery after this and just get ready for the next day."

Rams coach Sean McVay said there is a plan in place to monitor Gurley's workload and that his workload could vary throughout camp.

"There will be some days where depending upon his workload and like we said, towards that Carolina game [in the Sept. 8 regular-season opener], we might look at him how we've treated some of those veteran players," McVay said. "Todd really has become one of those veteran players himself so you can see the workload be alternated day-to-day based on what we get from the GPS and the tracking system and really how he's feeling, most importantly."

When asked to describe his practice plan over the next few weeks, Gurley, who last season signed a four-year, $60 million extension, smiled.

"It's a great plan" the 24-year-old said. "Veteran plan! That's why I love Coach. ... It's going to be a good camp. Obviously when it's time to work, it's time to work. But when it's time to sit back and relax, I need to sit back and do my part making sure I'm ready getting mentally prepared."

Kupp, eight months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, has been cleared to practice without restrictions.

On Saturday, the third-year pro appeared rusty throughout various portions of practice, but also drew ovations from fans with a couple of standout plays, including a reception over the middle of the field.

"It's just been such a long time since playing real football," Kupp said. "It's as close as you can get to real football. I can feel myself ... I'm tripping over myself I'm so juiced. I just feel like I'm running over myself right now but that stuff will all calm down once I settle into a groove. My body feels great and I'm excited to be back."