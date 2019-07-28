Best of Sunday at NFL training camps: More WR woes, a Pats arrival, OBJ's shoe giveaway

Tyreek Hill discusses his tumultuous offseason, during which he was investigated for child abuse, and explains that he was "teaching my son how to box." (1:18)

The run of bad luck for NFL receivers continued, Michael Bennett arrived with kind words for his new coach and Mike Daniels is excited to play for a "genius" in Detroit.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Source: Bengals' Green likely out 6-8 weeks

An MRI revealed that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle and it is likely he'll be sidelined six to eight weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green is not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener at Seattle.

He was carted off the field Saturday during the Bengals' first training camp practice of the season.

Best videos

play 0:15 OBJ gives his shoes to a young fan Odell Beckham Jr. gives his shoes to a young Cleveland Browns fan at training camp.

The little things will always matter to me. It's bigger than me! Luv https://t.co/HviynXvrsm — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) July 28, 2019

play 0:50 Ramsey on Jags' camp schedule: 'Doug showing love' Jalen Ramsey talks about what he's seen from QB Nick Foles so far in training camp and why he likes coach Doug Marrone's new camp schedule.

ESPN Bills QB Josh Allen spends a significant amount of time signing autographs after practice — especially when it comes to kids. His reason: "I was that kid at one point in my life."

Joey Bosa on struggling through foot injury in 2018: "I don't like watching film from last year. It was not me." pic.twitter.com/eaTdSarjq6 — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) July 28, 2019

Baker Mayfield feels it coming in the air tonight 🔊🆙



(via @H_Grove)pic.twitter.com/QJB8L7S7CO — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2019

Best photos

ESPN Staff Writer Right tackle Morgan Moses showed up for his press conference wearing a familiar jersey -that of Trent Williams, who continues to hold out. "Pretty sure he wants to be here," Moses said. "He has to figure out some things that are above my pay grade."

Falcons tight end Luke Stocker jokes around with his kids after practice on Sunday in Flowery Branch, Ga. David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire

🔥Brees' Supreme Louis V's 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AvRVe1uVhc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2019

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens walks to Patriots practice with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Sunday. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Quotes of the day

"Absolutely Josh." Bills rookie receiver David Sills when asked who throws a harder ball, the Juggs machine or Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"I thank god that I got cut and I have an opportunity to play for a genius." New Detroit defensive lineman Mike Daniels, who was released by the Packers earlier this week and then signed with Matt Patricia's Lions.

"... it's nice when you have a coach that sees you as a human, sees you as a human being, not just a number and you're able to go talk to him, tell him what's going on, and you're able to go take care of it." Michael Bennett, who arrived at training camp Sunday after missing three practices with an excused absence, on Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer The highlight of Sunday's Browns practice: DE Chad Thomas and TE Pharaoh Brown having to be separated after an altercation. Thomas wouldn’t let it go and had to be pulled all the way off the field. After the skirmish, coach Freddie Kitchens stopped practice and had the team run several up-and-back sprints. “They were making each other better,” Kitchens said of Thomas and Brown. “Now, we have to learn not to hurt the team” with penalties. During the sprints, one fan hollered at Thomas to “hustle.” Thomas responded by giving the fan the finger. Kitchens said he would be addressing the incident with Thomas, but noted it would “remain between us.”

ESPN Staff Writer Ravens OC Greg Roman was blunt when asked about the handful of false starts by the second- and third-team offenses today. "It's hard to turn that lemon into lemonade," Roman said.