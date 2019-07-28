Daniels joined Lions to play for 'genius' Patricia

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels said Sunday that 13 teams contacted him after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, but Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia had him at hello.

"Coach Patricia, flat out," Daniels told reporters, according to the team's website, when asked why he chose to sign with the Lions.

"He's just a genius. He really is. He understands the game of football. He knows what it takes. So to be able to play for a coach like that, it means everything. I'm really trying to be restrained right now because I'm so excited. If I could do a backflip right now, I'd do one, but I can't. I'm really excited."

Mike Daniels gushed about Matt Patricia on Sunday, calling the coach a "genius" and saying he is the reason he signed with the Lions. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Daniels went as far as to say he's happy the Packers cut him loose so he can now play for Patricia.

"I thank God that I got cut and I have an opportunity to play for a genius," he said.

Daniels signed a one-year deal with the Lions on Friday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the contract is worth $9.1 million with $7.8 million fully guaranteed.

Daniels, a Pro Bowler in 2017, has 29 career sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.