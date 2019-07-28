Sources: Bucs sign ex-top pick Testaverde's son

Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who was the No. 1 overall pick of that franchise in 1987, signed Sunday with the team, according to sources.

The younger Testaverde threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season at the University of Albany (New York). He attended Texas Tech initially before transferring to Miami (Florida), then Albany.

He had tried out for the Buccaneers at the team's rookie minicamp in May.

Vinny Testaverde is still the Buccaneers' career passing yards leader with 14,820 yards from the 1987 to 1992 seasons.

Current Buccaneers starting quarterback Jameis Winston, with 14,628 yards, is a close second and likely will pass him on the list this season.

Rookie quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was placed on the active/non-football injury list to open camp due to a hamstring injury and has not been able to practice.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.