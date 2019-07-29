Best of Monday at NFL training camps: Zion at Saints camp, the Cowboys do yoga, Le'Veon's apology to fantasy players

The NBA's No. 1 pick Zion Williamson paid a visit to the local football team, while Le'Veon Bell apologized to fantasy players for missing last season. Plus, Pete Carroll shows off his moves on a scooter, John Harbaugh defends Baltimore, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett explained why his team will have a yoga instructor at training camp in Oxnard again.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Saints cut Meredith amid comeback from injury

The New Orleans Saints have released wide receiver Cameron Meredith just four days into his second training camp with the team, coach Sean Payton said Monday.

"I wasn't expecting it, Meredith told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday. "It's on to the next chapter though. I'm good. Just a lot of stuff going on in New Orleans now and they needed to make a move. I'm sure there are teams that need a wide receiver now."

The former Chicago Bears standout was hoping to finally return from a major 2017 knee injury, but Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis both said it came down to a numbers issue at the position.

Meredith was spotted jogging off the field early on Sunday and later posted on Instagram, "It's been fun."

play 0:23 Darnold laughs off signing a fan's speeding ticket Sam Darnold admits he was unsure if he should sign a fan's speeding ticket and jokes, "I didn't give him my card or anything, so I'm alright."

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the @FifthThird and @SPCACincinnati tent during Sunday's practice to adopt a Mini Who Dey! 😺 pic.twitter.com/xDst3djGim — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer John Harbaugh defends Baltimore

ESPN Staff Writer Panthers running backs continue to mix in different drills. Always interesting to see the changes from one year to the next. No sign of wide receiver Chris Hogan, who left practice on Sunday without any explanation from coach Ron Rivera afterwards.

Willie had a very special interview today! 💜



10-year-old West Towson fifth-grader Josh had the chance to interview @Willie_Snead4G after practice: pic.twitter.com/Qb9WZDsQ9H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2019

ESPN When asked the other day about all the DK Metcalf jerseys at Seahawks camp, Pete Carroll joked that even he has one hanging in the coaches' locker room. Metcalf said all the attention that's been on him can sometimes be hard to ignore, "but I was a nobody at one point in my life so I've just got to keep that same mentality."

Best photos

No contest for "best dressed". 🥇👕 pic.twitter.com/j1CZTirbWV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2019

ESPN Pete Carroll's method of transportation during training camp: a Razor scooter. He cruised up to the 710 ESPN Seattle set on one before Monday's practice.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all...but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different, I'm bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Heading to the off day like 👋 pic.twitter.com/lYnTd0tk6M — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2019

ESPN Here's what DK Metcalf (6-4, 229) looks like in shoulder pads standing near Tyler Lockett (5-10, 182). "Two different sizes but cut from the same cloth," Lockett tweeted upon seeing the photo.

Quotes of the day

"It makes it a pain in the butt to prepare for us, I would think." Eagles QB Carson Wentz, on the team's 1-2 tight end punch of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

"I joked the first time I met him when he came in the room, he acted like the CEO of a company. McGlinchey is very mature ... until you hang out with him outside of football." 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on OL Mike McGlinchey's very serious approach to football and his not-so-serious approach to life

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer For the second straight year, the Cowboys will have a yoga instructor at training camp. The players not involved in the morning special teams’ walkthrough will go through a yoga session first, and then the special teamers will follow suit. Many moons ago yoga might not have been considered a training method for football but times have changed. “When you get older you become less flexible and I can remember being in Valley Ranch doing yoga with Mike Modano and Troy Aikman as we got well into our 30s,” coach Jason Garrett said. “It’s just something you need to do and I can remember being a kid reading about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar toward the end of his career really honing in on flexibility and using yoga as a tool for that. I just think it’s a way to try and help each of our individual players improve their flexibility and hopefully improve their performance and longevity.” Unfortunately, we might not be able grab any video evidence of the session.

ESPN Staff Writer The Saints are bringing in another veteran RB for a visit – Alfred Morris – after they visited with Theo Riddick on Sunday, a source confirmed. The visit was first reported by the NFL Network. It’s unclear if the Saints are looking to add depth at the position, where backup Javorius “Buck” Allen has so far been absent from training camp. Or they could just be updating their “ready list.” Morris, a seven-year veteran, ran for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with the 49ers last year. The 5-foot-10, 222-pounder began his career with three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Redskins from 2012-2014 and also spent time with the Cowboys.