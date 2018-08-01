Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct its latest class at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Canton, Ohio (ESPN).
From a man who blocked for Curtis Martin to one of the defensive anchors of the Patriots' first Super Bowl team to the man who helped make the Cowboys America's Team, we celebrate the the HOF Class of 2019.
We are taking a look at each member of the class as Hall of Fame week rolls on. Here's a look:
Ty Law's Super Bowl pick-six the defining play in HOF career
Law's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year makes him the first Patriots defender from that championship era to earn entry.
Kevin Mawae's career epitomized by that time he turned southpaw
Mawae was selected for eight Pro Bowls, was a six-time All-Pro and given place on the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
Being 'cutting edge' lands Cowboys guru Gil Brandt in Hall of Fame
Brandt played a vital role in bringing nine Hall of Famers to the Cowboys as well as 15 of the 19 players currently in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.
