Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019

Louis Riddick says opposing GMs would complain about the physicality from Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ty Law. (0:45)

Riddick: Law would 'mug you' at the line of scrimmage (0:45)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct its latest class at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Canton, Ohio (ESPN).

From a man who blocked for Curtis Martin to one of the defensive anchors of the Patriots' first Super Bowl team to the man who helped make the Cowboys America's Team, we celebrate the the HOF Class of 2019.

We are taking a look at each member of the class as Hall of Fame week rolls on. Here's a look: