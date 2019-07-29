        <
          Bell tweets 'overdue' apology to fantasy owners

          Kellerman picks Bell over Brady for best player in AFC East (1:49)

          Max Kellerman would go with Jets RB Le'Veon Bell as the best player in the AFC East over Tom Brady. (1:49)

          4:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Le'Veon Bell's season-long holdout wrecked many fantasy football teams last season, when he sat out in a bitter contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          On Monday, the star running back took a moment out to tweet an "overdue" apology.

          Bell was ranked at or near the top in many fantasy player rankings last year, but he sat out the entire season.

          The three-time Pro Bowler signed as a free agent with the New York Jets this offseason and said last week that he feels so refreshed, he's willing to stretch his limit this season.

          "I'm up for 500 [touches] if it's going to take us to a Super Bowl," Bell said, exaggerating the number to make a point.

          Bell, who led the league with 406 touches in 2017, is ranked as the No. 12 fantasy running back in points-per-reception formats by ESPN's Matthew Berry.

          ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.

