Bell tweets 'overdue' apology to fantasy owners

Le'Veon Bell's season-long holdout wrecked many fantasy football teams last season, when he sat out in a bitter contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday, the star running back took a moment out to tweet an "overdue" apology.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all...but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different, I'm bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Bell was ranked at or near the top in many fantasy player rankings last year, but he sat out the entire season.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed as a free agent with the New York Jets this offseason and said last week that he feels so refreshed, he's willing to stretch his limit this season.

"I'm up for 500 [touches] if it's going to take us to a Super Bowl," Bell said, exaggerating the number to make a point.

Bell, who led the league with 406 touches in 2017, is ranked as the No. 12 fantasy running back in points-per-reception formats by ESPN's Matthew Berry.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.