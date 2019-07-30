Fins coach tabs Fitzpatrick leader in QB battle

Mike Golic does not understand why Dolphins head coach Brian Flores fired Pat Flaherty one week into camp, so it could have been a quick hire initially. (1:19)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Brian Flores made his first significant lean in the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback competition, giving the strong early edge to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen.

"It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," the first-year Dolphins coach said. "He's done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."

Flores' words confirm what has been apparent to those who have watched practice since the spring. Fitzpatrick has dominated the starting reps and has been clearly the more consistent quarterback since the competition began in May.

But in what Flores has called a "wide-open" and "even" competition publicly for months, this comment that Fitzpatrick is the clear leader marks a checkpoint in the Dolphins' quarterback battle.

Fitzpatrick has already developed some good chemistry with projected starting receivers Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker.

"He's been more productive, and at the end of the day that's what it comes down to," Flores said. "He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability, and we need that to continue. We need him to grow in that role."

The Dolphins acquired Rosen, who is entering his second season, from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2019 late second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick during draft weekend just one year after the former UCLA product was the 10th overall pick in 2018.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, No. 14, has taken the early lead over Josh Rosen, No. 3, in the Dolphins' quarterback competition.

Rosen has been seen as a potential long-term answer at quarterback if he can turn it around after a tumultuous rookie season. Fitzpatrick, 36, has acknowledged that this is a temporary arrangement for him with the Dolphins given he's near the end of his career, but he signed as a free agent in March because the team provided an opportunity for him to start.

Debate has raged for months about whether the rebuilding Dolphins would choose Fitzpatrick's short-term performance edge or Rosen's long-term potential in this quarterback battle.

Flores' comments Tuesday make it clear that the best man will win, and right now that looks to be Fitzpatrick.

"It's still a competition. Every day is a competition. I think they all know that, but as we stand today I think Ryan has done a really good job," Flores said. "Hopefully he continues to improve and is consistent and that will help this team for sure."