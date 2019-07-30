        <
          Best of Tuesday at NFL training camps: FitzMagic leads Miami QBs, Kingsbury's Madden looks, more

          play
          Dolphins' QB competition far from over (1:25)

          Jeff Darlington explains how Ryan Fitzpatrick being named the front-runner for the Dolphins' starting quarterback job affects Josh Rosen. (1:25)

          3:55 PM ET
          Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the battle to start at quarterback in Miami, while Indianapolis' QB is sidelined. Plus, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't happy with his looks in the new Madden game, Josh Allen hooks up a young football fan with a jersey, Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets a challenge coin, Jamie Foxx pops into Dallas' camp, and a competition for the fastest player in Jacksonville rises.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

          Jump to the best of Tuesday: Photos | Videos | Quotes

          Top news of the day

          Fins coach tabs Fitzpatrick leader in QB battle

          Brian Flores made his first significant lean in the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback competition, giving the strong early edge to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen.

          "It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," the first-year Dolphins coach said. "He's done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."

          More:

          Best videos

          play
          0:54

          Schefter not completely sold on Luck's calf injury

          Adam Schefter explains that it's good news that Andrew Luck says he'll be ready for Week 1, but wonders why it will take so long to heal his calf injury.

          play
          0:49

          Schefter: Hill's injury isn't overly significant

          Adam Schefter provides the latest on Tyreek Hill bruising his quad in practice and adds that Hill's agent is in camp as well to discuss a new contract.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Jay Gruden said there's a long way to go for quarterback Dwayne Haskins as he adapts to the NFL. Gruden said he needs to pick up his tempo.

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer7h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Redskins quarterbacks play games after practice; sometimes it's throwing ball into a net. Today it was a two- man relay competition where the quarterbacks on the field had to hit the goal post and then switch with the one behind the post. They had to hit it from the goal-line, the 10 and the 15. Dwayne Haskins and Josh Woodrum did not fare well; Colt McCoy and Case Keenum beat our coaches Kevin O'Connell and Tim Rattay.

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN

          LB Clay Matthews was among players who received a veteran day off on Day 3 of Rams camp. Matthews said so far there are a few differences with the Rams' training camp compared to Green Bay.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN4h ago

          Best photos

          Quotes of the day

          "I want to get adjusted on looks rating." Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on his Madden appearance, which he thinks makes him look like a character from The Walking Dead
          "I'm not waiting on Michael Thomas, I'm not waiting on Amari Cooper." Falcons receiver Julio Jones on his contract negotiations
          "This may be what I always have been meant to do, to be honest with you. I wasn't supposed to be a quarterback in the NFL. Back then, quarterbacks were being trained at seven, eight years old ... I'm just throwing rocks ... I had no clue." Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

          Best of the rest from across the league

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Anthony Lynn provided no update on Melvin Gordon's contract situation. Lynn said he last talked with Gordon about a week ago, but hasn't heard from him since. "My thoughts haven't changed on Melvin at all," Lynn said. "I love him to death, miss him but I've got to coach the guys that are here right now."

          Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Colts are shutting QB Andrew Luck (calf) down for the rest of the week and then will re-evaluate him. Coach Frank Reich said he determined months ago that Luck, who has been dealing with some pain, wouldn't play in the preseason opener at Buffalo on Aug. 8. Reich said it's too early to tell about Luck's status for the 2nd and 3rd preseason games.

          Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Daniel Jones hasn't seen a first-team snap at training camp but it "might happen" this summer, per coach Pat Shurmur. "We have a plan for how this is all going to play out," Shurmur explained. "Just let it unfold for you."

          Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          A few more observations from Day 5 of Saints camp: New DT Malcom Brown has consistently stood out in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills with an impressive combination of burst and power. ... We've talked a lot about the young WRs flashing this week. But incumbents Keith Kirkwood, Ted Ginn Jr. and Austin Carr all had great catches Tuesday, including the play of the day by Kirkwood on a leaping grab near the sideline. ... Likewise on a punt-coverage play, third-year special teams coverage stud Justin Hardee got the better of intriguing roster hopeful Cyril Grayson Jr. by emphatically shedding a block.

          Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

