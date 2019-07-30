Best of Tuesday at NFL training camps: FitzMagic leads Miami QBs, Kingsbury's Madden looks, more

Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the battle to start at quarterback in Miami, while Indianapolis' QB is sidelined. Plus, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't happy with his looks in the new Madden game, Josh Allen hooks up a young football fan with a jersey, Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets a challenge coin, Jamie Foxx pops into Dallas' camp, and a competition for the fastest player in Jacksonville rises.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of Tuesday: Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

Fins coach tabs Fitzpatrick leader in QB battle

Brian Flores made his first significant lean in the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback competition, giving the strong early edge to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen.

"It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," the first-year Dolphins coach said. "He's done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently ahead in the team's quarterback battle. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

More:

Best videos

play 0:54 Schefter not completely sold on Luck's calf injury Adam Schefter explains that it's good news that Andrew Luck says he'll be ready for Week 1, but wonders why it will take so long to heal his calf injury.

play 0:49 Schefter: Hill's injury isn't overly significant Adam Schefter provides the latest on Tyreek Hill bruising his quad in practice and adds that Hill's agent is in camp as well to discuss a new contract.

When you show up to #BillsCamp in a Dolphins jersey, @JoshAllenQB is going to make sure you leave with his autographed jersey. 🙌 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hw6i3gO2iu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Jay Gruden said there's a long way to go for quarterback Dwayne Haskins as he adapts to the NFL. Gruden said he needs to pick up his tempo.

ESPN Staff Writer The Redskins quarterbacks play games after practice; sometimes it's throwing ball into a net. Today it was a two- man relay competition where the quarterbacks on the field had to hit the goal post and then switch with the one behind the post. They had to hit it from the goal-line, the 10 and the 15. Dwayne Haskins and Josh Woodrum did not fare well; Colt McCoy and Case Keenum beat our coaches Kevin O'Connell and Tim Rattay.

🤯



Ryan Neal with another mind-blowing thought... pic.twitter.com/JI0lg5pmJ2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2019

Chief Petty Officer Erich Bull promised himself that he would present Coach Pederson with a challenge coin if they ever had the chance to meet. Today, he was able to fulfill that promise.#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nJ0rZ0bv3b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 30, 2019

ESPN LB Clay Matthews was among players who received a veteran day off on Day 3 of Rams camp. Matthews said so far there are a few differences with the Rams' training camp compared to Green Bay.

"I am going to throw the ball to hit right as they run into each other" 🎯@DrewBrees previews today's #SaintsQBs Challenge: Bubble Soccer ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zh0SW7wpUp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 30, 2019

Best photos

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hands off to three-year-old Miami fan Koa Walton. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Valorie Whiteside provides a little shade for her son, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, after a long, hot Eagles training camp practice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/FeYBNJTZrg — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2019

Alfred Morris is on the practice field. He is in a New Jersey, wearing No. 23. He was No. 46 in his stint here in 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/zTvkc5qHe1 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 30, 2019

Quotes of the day

"I want to get adjusted on looks rating." Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on his Madden appearance, which he thinks makes him look like a character from The Walking Dead

"I'm not waiting on Michael Thomas, I'm not waiting on Amari Cooper." Falcons receiver Julio Jones on his contract negotiations

"This may be what I always have been meant to do, to be honest with you. I wasn't supposed to be a quarterback in the NFL. Back then, quarterbacks were being trained at seven, eight years old ... I'm just throwing rocks ... I had no clue." Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer Anthony Lynn provided no update on Melvin Gordon's contract situation. Lynn said he last talked with Gordon about a week ago, but hasn't heard from him since. "My thoughts haven't changed on Melvin at all," Lynn said. "I love him to death, miss him but I've got to coach the guys that are here right now."

ESPN Staff Writer The Colts are shutting QB Andrew Luck (calf) down for the rest of the week and then will re-evaluate him. Coach Frank Reich said he determined months ago that Luck, who has been dealing with some pain, wouldn't play in the preseason opener at Buffalo on Aug. 8. Reich said it's too early to tell about Luck's status for the 2nd and 3rd preseason games.

ESPN Staff Writer Daniel Jones hasn't seen a first-team snap at training camp but it "might happen" this summer, per coach Pat Shurmur. "We have a plan for how this is all going to play out," Shurmur explained. "Just let it unfold for you."

Doug Marrone was right. He did make at least one guy angry by saying rookie LB Quincy Williams is fastest guy on the field when the ball is snapped. https://t.co/y0hcK7CVP7 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 30, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer A few more observations from Day 5 of Saints camp: New DT Malcom Brown has consistently stood out in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills with an impressive combination of burst and power. ... We've talked a lot about the young WRs flashing this week. But incumbents Keith Kirkwood, Ted Ginn Jr. and Austin Carr all had great catches Tuesday, including the play of the day by Kirkwood on a leaping grab near the sideline. ... Likewise on a punt-coverage play, third-year special teams coverage stud Justin Hardee got the better of intriguing roster hopeful Cyril Grayson Jr. by emphatically shedding a block.

Funny Tress Way moment. Sees fan in a 5 jersey. "Is that a Way jersey?!" Fan turns and reveals "Way". To which Way yells "yes!... got my heart broken the other day. Saw a 5 and it was a McNabb Jersey." — John Keim (@john_keim) July 30, 2019