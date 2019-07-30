        <
          Source: Chiefs' Hill suffers bruised quad in camp

          play
          Stephen A. 'You ain't going to no Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill' (0:27)

          Stephen A. thinks that Tyreek Hill is crucial to the Chiefs if they have any plans of going to the Super Bowl this year. (0:27)

          11:03 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a bruised quad during Tuesday's training camp practice and is expected to be fine, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Hill was hit by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was breaking up a pass, and stayed on the ground before eventually hobbling over to a medical tent.

          After being examined, Hill was driven off the field, seated in the passenger seat of a cart.

          On Sunday, Hill answered questions publicly for the first time since being investigated for child abuse, saying he planned to become a better person from the lessons he learned during a tumultuous offseason.

          The NFL recently said Hill would not be disciplined and cleared him to report to training camp after he was suspended from offseason practices by the Chiefs.

          Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 87 passes last season and was fourth in the NFL with 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Hill averaged 14.95 yards per touch last season -- the highest rate in the league among players with 100 touches.

          In attendance during Tuesday's practice was agent Drew Rosenhaus, who was at the Chiefs' camp to discuss a new deal for HIll, a source told Schefter.

          ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

