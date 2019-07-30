Source: Chiefs' Hill suffers bruised quad in camp

Stephen A. thinks that Tyreek Hill is crucial to the Chiefs if they have any plans of going to the Super Bowl this year. (0:27)

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a bruised quad during Tuesday's training camp practice and is expected to be fine, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill was hit by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was breaking up a pass, and stayed on the ground before eventually hobbling over to a medical tent.

After being examined, Hill was driven off the field, seated in the passenger seat of a cart.

This is Hill being taken off the field with what appears to be a right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/BywVbQW6fp — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 30, 2019

On Sunday, Hill answered questions publicly for the first time since being investigated for child abuse, saying he planned to become a better person from the lessons he learned during a tumultuous offseason.

The NFL recently said Hill would not be disciplined and cleared him to report to training camp after he was suspended from offseason practices by the Chiefs.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler, caught 87 passes last season and was fourth in the NFL with 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Hill averaged 14.95 yards per touch last season -- the highest rate in the league among players with 100 touches.

In attendance during Tuesday's practice was agent Drew Rosenhaus, who was at the Chiefs' camp to discuss a new deal for HIll, a source told Schefter.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.