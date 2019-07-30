Source: Titans RB Henry (calf) may miss 2 weeks

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a strained calf muscle that could sideline him for two weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Though Henry is in a walking boot, the source said the injury is not considered serious and the team is being cautious.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday he doesn't like to put timetables on injuries because each situation is handled differently.

Henry set career highs for yards (1,059) and touchdowns (12) for a Titans team that averaged 160.2 yards rushing over their final five games of last season.