'Dead' ringer: Kingsbury miffed by Madden look

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kliff Kingsbury now knows why so many players around the league were upset with their Madden ratings.

The new Arizona Cardinals coach was sent a picture of what he looks like in this year's game, which will be released Friday, by "one of my really kind friends." All the text said was: "Looking good, bud." Kingsbury, whose looks are often compared to actor Ryan Gosling's, wasn't pleased.

He thought he looked like a zombie. Literally.

"I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at."



We need to talk, @EAMaddenNFL... 😂 #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/Y78KrXiaF3 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 30, 2019

"I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their ratings and then somebody sent me a picture of what I look like on there," Kingsbury said. "I want to get adjusted on looks rating. I look like I'm on 'The Walking Dead' in that picture.

"So, yeah, I apologize to any of those players that I thought, 'Hey, it's just a video game. Why are you upset?' Because I saw my picture on there and I'm not pleased with where we're at. So we'll have to work on that."

Kingsbury was responding to a question about how the Cardinals' offense (73) and defense (80) were rated in the game. The 39-year-old first-year head coach said he doesn't play the game but was ready to get his feelings off his chest about how he's depicted.

"It's funny you bring that up," Kingsbury began.

He was aware of how low some players' ratings were and hoped he could do his part to raise them.

"It looks like they're all pretty low to start," Kingsbury said. "So I don't think that locker room is probably pleased with where they're at on that game."

Kingsbury had a message for the game: "Let's work on that, adjusters."