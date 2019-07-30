        <
          Source: Seahawks top pick Collier injures ankle

          3:43 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier is being evaluated for an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          The team's first-round draft pick left practice Tuesday on a cart. He was engaged with Duane Brown on a passing play when he went down in obvious pain.

          Collier refused help off the field from the training staff and walked off on his own with a pronounced limp.

          The Seahawks' depth at defensive line has taken a hit this offseason with the trade of defensive Frank Clark and the six-game suspension of defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

          ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

