Ravens' Brown clears final hurdle, set to practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown passed his physical Tuesday, the final hurdle before he gets on an NFL field for the first time.

Brown, the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft (25th overall), could practice as soon as Wednesday. He has been recovering from foot surgery in January. Brown didn't participate in any of the spring workouts and was put on the non-football-injury list to start training camp.

During the Ravens' first five days of training camp, Brown has worked off to the side and has looked fast while running the length of the field. Baltimore was being cautious with him because he was experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired left foot.

If Brown returns to practice this week, it will put him on track to play in all four of the Ravens' preseason games. They open Aug. 8 vs. Jacksonville.

Nicknamed "Hollywood," Brown was one of the fastest players ever evaluated by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay. The Ravens hope Brown develops into a top playmaker for quarterback Lamar Jackson in a revamped wide receiver group. Brown averaged 17.5 yards per reception at Oklahoma and led the Power 5 conferences with eight touchdowns of 25 yards or longer.

"Obviously, he's always down because he wants to go out there and play," said Ravens rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin, who is Brown's roommate for camp. "I'm anxious to see him get out on the field because he's exciting. Every time he goes out there, he gets excited. ... I love Marquise, and I can't wait to see what he does because, that dude, he's going to be special."