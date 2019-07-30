Browns to honor HOF QB Graham with statue

The Cleveland Browns will be honoring Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium this season with a statue of his likeness.

The statue unveiling is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, Graham passed for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns and rushed for 44 more scores in his career. He also was voted all-league in nine of his 10 seasons, all spent with the Browns.

Otto Graham, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965, passed for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns and rushed for 44 more scores in his career. AP Photo/File

Graham, who died in 2003, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

Sculptor David Deming, a native of Lakewood, Ohio, was commissioned for the statue, which will be erected on the southwest corner of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns already have a statue of Jim Brown on the stadium's southeast side. The statue unveiling will be part of the Browns' Fantennial Weekend, celebrating the NFL's 100th season.