Bengals WR Green likely to miss multiple games

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to miss multiple regular-season games after undergoing ankle surgery, coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday.

Taylor said the ninth-year receiver underwent the procedure on Tuesday morning, three days after Green was carted off the field during the team's first practice of the preseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported Green suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle. Taylor declined to cite the specifics about Green's injury, but said it was a little more extensive than the team initially thought.

Taylor also didn't provide an exact timetable for Green's return.

"I don't like to make that projection because everybody heals a little bit differently, but we're ready for him to come back when he feels healthy and ready to go," Taylor said. "Hopefully, it's not more than a couple of games."