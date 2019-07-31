Bills' high-priced C Morse in concussion protocol

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is in the concussion protocol, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Morse will miss Wednesday's practice.

Morse's concussion was diagnosed Tuesday but occurred during Saturday's practice -- the Bills' first in full pads. Although it occurred Saturday, Morse's symptoms were not immediately discernible.

The Bills made Mitch Morse the NFL's highest-paid center this offseason when they signed him to a four-year, $44.5 million contract. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

"Anytime a player is injured, I am concerned because: A) it's their health and B) it's the health of our overall football team," McDermott said. "You've heard me say how important availability is, so we've got to make sure that we get these guys back, and just overall the number of guys we've got out right now is concerning. We can only control what we can control, so that's what we focus on and it does give other guys the opportunity to step up and show us what they've got."

Morse, 27, took a rest day Sunday before the team's off day Monday. He worked to the side during Tuesday's practice, when it was ultimately decided he be placed in concussion protocol.

The Bills made Morse the league's highest-paid center this offseason with a four-year, $44.5 million contract. Formerly of the Chiefs, Morse has had three documented concussions during his four-year career. He missed five games because of them last season.

There's no immediate timeline for Morse's return; he will be evaluated day-by-day.