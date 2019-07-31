        <
          Best of Wednesday at NFL training camps: Thomas resets WR market, Rosen gains in QB derby

          Stephen A.: Thomas' play on the field led to extension (1:27)

          Stephen A. Smith contends that Michael Thomas earned his 5-year, $100 million extension with his production on the field. (1:27)

          Michael Thomas will be at camp soon after signing a record-breaking extension with the Saints. Plus, Von Miller and Josh Allen grant birthday wishes, Baker Mayfield dishes on his relationship with OBJ, and Josh Rosen is gaining ground in the Dolphins' QB competition.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

          Top news of the day

          Sources: Saints, Michael Thomas reach $100M deal

          Michael Thomas has reached agreement with the New Orleans Saints on a five-year, $100 million extension that includes $61 million guaranteed and makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

          Thomas is now tied to the Saints for the next six years, through the 2024 season.

          Reaction to Thomas' record-breaking deal came in swiftly on social media:

          Best videos

          This Bills fan just wanted to meet Josh Allen for his 8th

          This Bills fan just wanted to meet Josh Allen for his 8th birthday today.

          Best photos

          Rookie training camp duties for sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince. Quite a load.

          Quotes of the day

          "Whenever he tells me." Ravens WR Marquise Brown on how often he's called upon to fulfill one of his rookie duties: driving QB Lamar Jackson home.
          "You can't shake the Grudens." New Redskins OT Donald Penn on a message from his former coach in Oakland, Jon Gruden
          "Football, I love the sport. I've loved playing it since I was a kid. It's hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball. To still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it's a pretty great thing for me." Patriots QB Tom Brady

          Best of the rest from across the league

          We are seeing improvement from Josh Rosen this week and that's what Brian Flores has been asking for. He's got to continue progressing to catch Ryan Fitzpatrick but he's trending up. Eager to see how he does in the scrimmage and preseason. It was a rough day for Ryan Fitzpatrick on Wednesday throwing two interceptions and a fumbled snap. Rosen was more steady.

          Cameron Wolfe, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          QB Sam Darnold made a mistake on the first play of practice — he went the wrong way on a handoff — and he got "mad," Adam Gase said. Apparently, a mad Sam is a good Sam. Darnold (12-for-15, 2 TDs) responded with his best practice of camp. What stood out was his ability to make plays outside the pocket, which he showed last season. Gase: "I like the fact that our quarterback is pretty good."

          Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Now that Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout has reached six days, the Cowboys can come after a portion of the running back’s prorated signing bonus, which is a little more than $613,000. After that it is an additional 1% for each day he misses up to a maximum of 25%. That could cost Elliott $1.02 million. This is in addition to the $40,000 in daily fines that can be assessed for missing each day. But the sides are still talking about a long-term deal.

          Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

