Best of Wednesday at NFL training camps: Thomas resets WR market, Rosen gains in QB derby

Stephen A. Smith contends that Michael Thomas earned his 5-year, $100 million extension with his production on the field. (1:27)

Michael Thomas will be at camp soon after signing a record-breaking extension with the Saints. Plus, Von Miller and Josh Allen grant birthday wishes, Baker Mayfield dishes on his relationship with OBJ, and Josh Rosen is gaining ground in the Dolphins' QB competition.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Sources: Saints, Michael Thomas reach $100M deal

Michael Thomas has reached agreement with the New Orleans Saints on a five-year, $100 million extension that includes $61 million guaranteed and makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Thomas is now tied to the Saints for the next six years, through the 2024 season.

Reaction to Thomas' record-breaking deal came in swiftly on social media:

@Cantguardmike CONGRATS lil bro!! Well deserved. Keep going and settle for nothing less than GREATNESS 👑 🚀 🙏🏾 - LeBron James (@KingJames) July 31, 2019

Amazing @Cantguardmike. Only the beginning my brotha!!! CLEANER - Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) July 31, 2019

Sheeesh @Cantguardmike

Congrats bro! Stay Locked-In and keep pushing. 🔒 - James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2019

All money in!! @Cantguardmike EARNED DAT 💪🏾 - Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) July 31, 2019

Best videos

CB Bashaud Breeland on the collision with Tyreek Hill that knocked Hill out of Tuesday's practice pic.twitter.com/Jai1Fw9jqh — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 31, 2019

I think Von Miller made this girl's birthday wish come true pic.twitter.com/FjsJ7zpa1x — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) July 30, 2019

Baker, on getting after his WRs in practice and his appreciation for his relationship with OBJ and Jarvis to be able to talk things out pic.twitter.com/vStqUum3V2 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 31, 2019

play 0:31 This Bills fan just wanted to meet Josh Allen for his 8th This Bills fan just wanted to meet Josh Allen for his 8th birthday today. Wish granted Video by Marcel Louis-Jacques

Marcus Mariota on using hard counts and cadence during practice. #Titans pic.twitter.com/MZeospQ5RT — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 31, 2019

The Scottish Hammer out here playing rugby pic.twitter.com/6nuekE9e65 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 31, 2019

The construction workers at this structure overlooking Redskins training camp are @dallascowboys fans... 😂 (via @DarrenMHaynes)pic.twitter.com/D8qD6j3Iro — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 31, 2019

Kliff Kingsbury on what a real fight looks like. And it wasn't the scuffle in practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wsgScEE1Hp — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) July 31, 2019

Best photos

Can confirm, Harrison Phillips is not a problem for this Bills fan pic.twitter.com/dJo1EHplGX — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 31, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Rookie training camp duties for sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince. Quite a load.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is out here signing autographs for the fans. One thing to note: he is NOT wearing a walking boot. https://t.co/aCsWXsKQ0q pic.twitter.com/6Rk6wzT44l — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 31, 2019

Quotes of the day

"Whenever he tells me." Ravens WR Marquise Brown on how often he's called upon to fulfill one of his rookie duties: driving QB Lamar Jackson home.

"You can't shake the Grudens." New Redskins OT Donald Penn on a message from his former coach in Oakland, Jon Gruden

"Football, I love the sport. I've loved playing it since I was a kid. It's hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball. To still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it's a pretty great thing for me." Patriots QB Tom Brady

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer We are seeing improvement from Josh Rosen this week and that's what Brian Flores has been asking for. He's got to continue progressing to catch Ryan Fitzpatrick but he's trending up. Eager to see how he does in the scrimmage and preseason. It was a rough day for Ryan Fitzpatrick on Wednesday throwing two interceptions and a fumbled snap. Rosen was more steady.

ESPN Staff Writer QB Sam Darnold made a mistake on the first play of practice — he went the wrong way on a handoff — and he got "mad," Adam Gase said. Apparently, a mad Sam is a good Sam. Darnold (12-for-15, 2 TDs) responded with his best practice of camp. What stood out was his ability to make plays outside the pocket, which he showed last season. Gase: "I like the fact that our quarterback is pretty good."

ESPN Staff Writer Now that Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout has reached six days, the Cowboys can come after a portion of the running back’s prorated signing bonus, which is a little more than $613,000. After that it is an additional 1% for each day he misses up to a maximum of 25%. That could cost Elliott $1.02 million. This is in addition to the $40,000 in daily fines that can be assessed for missing each day. But the sides are still talking about a long-term deal.

Asked Daniel Jones about his biggest challenge so far at camp and he mentioned there was "a lot I haven't seen before" in terms of defensive looks. Key is seeing it, learning and improving the next time.



Also wasn't happy w/1st INT of camp Tuesday. Needs to put that ball higher — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 31, 2019