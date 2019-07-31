Falcons rookie McGary to have heart procedure

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday afternoon with no immediate timetable given for his recovery, the team announced.

The team called it a minimally invasive procedure similar to the two previous procedures McGary has undergone.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the last time McGary had the procedure, he missed six to eight weeks while in college at Washington.

Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation Wednesday, the third time he will have had the procedure. John Adams/Icon Sportswire

The Falcons expect an update on McGary's status following the procedure. Coach Dan Quinn told ESPN that McGary became "ill'' during the first part of Tuesday's practice in hot conditions. The medical staff helped McGary off the field.

McGary, one of two first-round draft picks along with projected starting right guard Chris Lindstrom, showed signs of promise to start training camp. He has been working with the second team at right tackle while trying to overtake veteran Ty Sambrailo for the starting role.

The Falcons have praised McGary's toughness, especially as a run-blocker. He still needs to refine his footwork to become better in pass protection.