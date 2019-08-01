Gordon's agent requests Chargers trade star RB

Adam Schefter reports that Melvin Gordon and the Chargers are far apart in contract negotiations, so Gordon's holdout will be prolonged. (0:50)

Melvin Gordon's agent told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he requested last week that the Los Angeles Chargers trade Gordon after the team remained at its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season.

Agent Damarius Bilbo told Anderson that Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told him the star running back is still viewed as family, but Bilbo was not given permission to seek trade partners.

Last year, Bilbo was able to successfully convince the Miami Dolphins to move his client Jarvis Landry in a trade. Landry received the franchise tag and was then traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowl player, is holding out from training camp as he seeks a new contract. Last week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gordon's holdout is expected to be prolonged and threatens to last into the season.

Gordon, 26, is scheduled to be in the last year of his contract, a fifth-year option worth $5.6 million.