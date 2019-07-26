        <
          Best of Thursday at NFL training camps: Melvin Gordon wants trade, Ryan Kalil returning with Jets

          Mortensen: Chargers will have control in Gordon trade (1:20)

          Chris Mortensen breaks down Chargers RB Melvin Gordon's trade request, saying it wouldn't be surprising if the team moves him this season. (1:20)

          Jul 26, 2019
          Broncos and Falcons fans, the wait is over. The Hall of Fame game will kick off the preseason Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

          For the other 30 teams, we'll have to wait another week before we get a glimpse of those rookies and other new additions.

          Meanwhile, the New York Jets made a surprise addition by signing veteran center Ryan Kalil, who made five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He had announced his retirement before the end of last season.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

          Top news of the day

          Jets lure Kalil out of retirement

          The Jets had shopped for a free-agent center in the offseason, showing interest in Matt Paradis, who ended up replacing Kalil in Carolina. The Jets started camp with Jonotthan Harrison, but instead will go with a more proven veteran.

          Melvin Gordon's agent requests trade

          Running backs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott are continuing their holdouts, but Gordon took his displeasure a step further by asking to be traded away from the Los Angeles Chargers.

          Gordon, 26, is scheduled to be in the final year of his contract, a fifth-year option worth $5.6 million. His agent told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he requested the trade last week after the team remained at its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season.

          Best videos

          Ravens first-round pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown showing some rust in second practice since coming off Non-Football Injury list

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          Watch T.J. Hockenson beat a Lions defender in one-on-one drills in practice Thursday. Really crisp route from the rookie, indicative of what he's done all camp.

          Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer7h ago

          Best photos

          After a hot practice, the players and the Texans' teen club broke out water guns.

          Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          These gentlemen sum up Eagles camp nicely through one week.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          Quotes of the day

          "My uncle was the first receiver drafted in 1996, overall No. 1 ... and I went second round, 47th. But I had to control what I could control. And now we both have a little something to talk about, we'll see which one holds more weight. But just being a competitor and wanting to be the best, I feel like if you set high goals and you attack 'em, there's rewards at the end of it."
          Saints receiver Mike Thomas, whose uncle is Keyshawn Johnson

          How is Jamie Collins different in his second stint with the Patriots? "Talking to you guys more," he says with a smile. "This is like my fifth or sixth (interview). I don't think I did that many when I was here (2013-2016). I'm trying to change. Overall, just enjoying as a man."

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago
          "I'm back, so I'm under new management now. I'm happy." Panthers free safety Tre Boston

          Best of the rest from across the league

          Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin invited Peyton Manning to speak to the Jaguars on Thursday afternoon.

