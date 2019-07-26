Best of Thursday at NFL training camps: Melvin Gordon wants trade, Ryan Kalil returning with Jets

Chris Mortensen breaks down Chargers RB Melvin Gordon's trade request, saying it wouldn't be surprising if the team moves him this season. (1:20)

Broncos and Falcons fans, the wait is over. The Hall of Fame game will kick off the preseason Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

For the other 30 teams, we'll have to wait another week before we get a glimpse of those rookies and other new additions.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets made a surprise addition by signing veteran center Ryan Kalil, who made five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He had announced his retirement before the end of last season.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of Thursday: Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

Jets lure Kalil out of retirement

The Jets had shopped for a free-agent center in the offseason, showing interest in Matt Paradis, who ended up replacing Kalil in Carolina. The Jets started camp with Jonotthan Harrison, but instead will go with a more proven veteran.

Melvin Gordon's agent requests trade

Running backs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott are continuing their holdouts, but Gordon took his displeasure a step further by asking to be traded away from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon, 26, is scheduled to be in the final year of his contract, a fifth-year option worth $5.6 million. His agent told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he requested the trade last week after the team remained at its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season.

More:

Best videos

Michael Thomas, the #Saints new $100M man, hit training camp today!



First: An important question from @camjordan94 for @Cantguardmike: "How does it feel like to have the @jalenramsey Brinks truck pull up to you?" pic.twitter.com/4FlD5CjYL6 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 1, 2019

OBJ working the speed bag pic.twitter.com/IKVFVdf35b — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 1, 2019

When you trade the shoes off your feet and the gloves off your hands for a service member's military jacket.



(P.S. The reaction is everything.)@JJWatt | #TexansCamp pic.twitter.com/T3kWryRKcl — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2019

Love the joy this game brings people. Priceless moments. pic.twitter.com/GnM5nnQ7h9 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) August 1, 2019

Another day, another player with rookie duties after practice. This time it's UDFA Dewayne Hendrix, who has flashed on the field but still has responsibilities as he walks off, with an assist from @sydneysprints pic.twitter.com/puyKTaAYAs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 1, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Ravens first-round pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown showing some rust in second practice since coming off Non-Football Injury list

ESPN Staff Writer Watch T.J. Hockenson beat a Lions defender in one-on-one drills in practice Thursday. Really crisp route from the rookie, indicative of what he's done all camp.

Best photos

Logan Woodside pushes a tackling dummy into fellow quarterback Marcus Mariota at Titans camp. Mark Humphrey/AP

Hey, who's the new guy in camp? Saints quarterback Drew Brees was happy to see top receiver Michael Thomas back on the field Thursday, a day after agreeing to a new contract, the richest for a receiver in the NFL. Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson dives during a drill in traning camp on Thursday. Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Staff Writer After a hot practice, the players and the Texans' teen club broke out water guns.

ESPN Staff Writer These gentlemen sum up Eagles camp nicely through one week.

Quotes of the day

"My uncle was the first receiver drafted in 1996, overall No. 1 ... and I went second round, 47th. But I had to control what I could control. And now we both have a little something to talk about, we'll see which one holds more weight. But just being a competitor and wanting to be the best, I feel like if you set high goals and you attack 'em, there's rewards at the end of it."

Baker Mayfield's mustache is keeping things unpredictable with the Browns 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/wW89XmUboS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 1, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer How is Jamie Collins different in his second stint with the Patriots? "Talking to you guys more," he says with a smile. "This is like my fifth or sixth (interview). I don't think I did that many when I was here (2013-2016). I'm trying to change. Overall, just enjoying as a man."

"I'm back, so I'm under new management now. I'm happy." Panthers free safety Tre Boston

Best of the rest from across the league

A fan just asked Christian McCaffrey to sign her baby. He did not. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 1, 2019

Interesting visitor to Jaguars practice today. pic.twitter.com/1qYkIuGnqH — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 1, 2019

Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin invited Peyton Manning to speak to the Jaguars on Thursday afternoon.