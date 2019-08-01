        <
          Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil unretires to join Jets

          2:48 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets addressed a perceived weakness on their offensive line, agreeing to terms with former Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, the team announced Thursday.

          Kalil, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, announced his retirement after the 2018 season following a 12-year run with the Panthers.

          This marks the first significant acquisition for general manager Joe Douglas, who was hired in June.

          The Jets shopped for a free-agent center in the offseason, showing interest in Matt Paradis, but they opted to stand pat with Jonotthan Harrison. He finished last season after replacing the injured and ineffective Spencer Long.

          Coach Adam Gase praised Harrison throughout training camp, but the Jets evidently felt the need to bolster the position.

          Kalil, 34, is a two-time first-team All-Pro who has started 145 of his 148 games in the NFL, including all 16 last season.

