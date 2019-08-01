Report: Mathieu extortion case charge dropped

Prosecutors on Thursday agreed to drop an extortion charge against a family member of Tyrann Mathieu, who had sought $5 million from the Kansas City Chiefs safety in an extortion attempt, as part of a plea deal, NOLA.com reported.

The charge was dropped against Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating bail when he cut off an ankle monitor while out on bond in the case, the newspaper reported.

Sears had been arrested on May 1 and released shortly afterward on $25,000 bond. A judge ordered that he be taken back into custody after he removed the ankle monitor. He was released again in late June, again on $25,000 bond, the newspaper reported.

He served 33 days in jail in the case and on Thursday was released from custody after his plea with that time served, according to NOLA.com.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed with the Chiefs this offseason as a free agent. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sears was accused of threatening to reveal personal information about Mathieu. According to the documents from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Sears allegedly ordered Mathieu in April to put $1.5 million in his bank account within a week before upping the demand to $5 million. Sears allegedly said he would contact TMZ if he did not receive the money.

Sears, who is described as a family member and close associate of Mathieu's, allegedly sent a message to Mathieu's friends that said, "I want 1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all." He also told Mathieu's agent that he planned to make a sexual misconduct allegation against Mathieu.

Mathieu is not directly identified in the court documents, but Denise White of EAG Sports, who represents Mathieu, had previously told KMBC 9 in Kansas City that references to "TM" in the filing are to the Chiefs safety.

The extortion charge had carried a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $5,000 fine.