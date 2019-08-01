Pass game: Fangio has kidney stone, per source

Vic Fangio's first appearance as an NFL head coach was almost delayed by a kidney stone.

Fangio is expected to coach in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons after spending a good part of Thursday in a Cleveland hospital, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fangio has not yet passed the stone but is doing better, the source said.

The 60-year-old Fangio is set to make his head-coaching debut with the Denver Broncos after 32 years as an assistant.

He has said he doesn't want to use a lot of stuff in the preseason, preferring to test his young players and see what they've got. He said he wants to puts his players in difficult situations "just to see who can handle it."

"For instance, if I'm pretty confident they might be throwing it, instead of giving a corner some help, we'll see if he can cover his guy," Fangio said. "Play a light box even though we think they might be running it, things like that."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.