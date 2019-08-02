Eagles add free agent Cyprien to safety corps

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed free-agent safety Johnathan Cyprien, the team announced Friday. The deal is for one year, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cyprien, who did not play last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him in early March.

Rodney McLeod, the Eagles' projected starter opposite Malcolm Jenkins, is coming off a season-ending knee injury and has been a bit restricted in his movement at training camp due to being fitted with a large brace, which he eventually plans to shed.

The Cyprien signing is not directly related to the status of the top safeties, however. Instead, it is viewed as a low-risk depth addition, similar to the signing of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick last week. Cyprien also has the ability to play dime linebacker, which can come in handy in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system.

Cyprien joins a safety group that also includes Andrew Sendejo, Tre Sullivan and Blake Countess. The Eagles waived safety Godwin Igwebuike on Friday.

Cyprien signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Titans in 2017, but became expendable after safety Kenny Vaccaro emerged as a key player for the team. The Titans announced Cyprien's release on the same day they signed Vaccarro to a new four-year contract on March 11.

As the Titans' starting strong safety, Cyprien posted 38 tackles and a sack in his only season with the team. He was placed on injured reserve after the ACL injury last season.

Jacksonville selected Cyprien in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft with the 33rd overall pick. He has 511 career tackles, 17 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.