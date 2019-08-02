Source: Eagles sign free-agent safety Cyprien

Free-agent safety Johnathan Cyprien is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The signing is pending a physical, a source said.

Cyprien, who did not play last season after tearing his ACL in training camp, became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him in early March.

Rodney McLeod, the Eagles' projected starter opposite Malcolm Jenkins, is coming off a season-ending knee injury and has been a bit restricted in his movement at training camp due to being fitted with a large brace, which he eventually plans to shed.

The Cyprien signing is not directly related to the status of the top safeties, however. Instead, it is viewed as a low-risk depth addition, similar to the signing of veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick last week. Cyprien also has the ability to play dime linebacker, which can come in handy in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system.

Cyprien joins a safety group that also includes Andrew Sendejo, Tre Sullivan and Blake Countess.

He signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Titans in 2017, but became expendable after safety Kenny Vaccaro emerged as a key player for the team. The Titans announced Cyprien's release on the same day they signed Vaccarro to a new four-year contract on March 11.

As the Titans' starting strong safety, Cyprien posted 38 tackles and a sack in his only season with the team. He was placed on injured reserve after the ACL injury last season.

The Jaguars selected Cyprien in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft with the 33rd overall pick. He has 511 career tackles, 17 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.