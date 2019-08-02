Super bowl? Mahomes excited about new cereal

The first five questions to the NFL MVP in his press conference today were about Mahomes Magic Crunch, a cereal that's available in the Kansas City area. (1:13)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Patrick Mahomes said he hasn't tried his new cereal, Mahomes Magic Crunch, that began selling this week at a Kansas City-area grocery chain.

"But I'm excited for it,'' the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said. "I'm excited for everything that it's kind of doing. It's helping out my foundation and now the fans are going out and buying it so I appreciate all of them.''

Mahomes may need to move quickly if he's going to grab a box. The cereal is selling fast. eBay is selling unopened boxes for $33. A case of 12 is a relative bargain at $315.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I've seen it on Twitter for sure,'' Mahomes said. "People are posting pictures of them going to get it, getting several boxes at a time. I'm glad we have a fan base that will go out there and support me in everything I do and support my foundation and everything it does.

"I'll definitely have a box I'll keep forever. Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it's a tremendous honor and I'm excited to be able to have my own.''

Mahomes told the grocery chain HyVee to make the cereal taste like Frosted Flakes, one of his favorites.

"They did it and it's a little bit healthier, less sugar,'' he said. "I'm excited that it's that too so I'll be able to eat it a little bit here during the season.''