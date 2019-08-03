Warren Moon settles sexual harassment lawsuit

Warren Moon has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former female employee of his sports marketing firm, the woman's lawyer told The Washington Post.

According to the December 2017 lawsuit filing in Orange County Superior Court in California, Wendy Haskell said Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances toward her while she was working for Sports 1 Marketing as Moon's assistant. The lawsuit listed Moon as president and co-owner of the Irvine, California-based company.

Moon had denied the allegations. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client," Haskell's attorney, Diana L. Fitzgerald, told the newspaper. "We're very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served."

An email to Moon's attorney by The Washington Post had not been returned as of Friday afternoon.

Following the accusations, Moon took a leave of absence from his role on Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts.

Moon was also sued in May 1995 by a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader who accused him of offering her cash for sex. The case was settled out of court. Moon had been a quarterback for the Vikings at the time.

The 62-year-old Moon made nine Pro Bowls during a 17-year NFL career, which included stints with the Houston Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was used in this report.