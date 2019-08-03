Best of Saturday at training camp: Happy birthday to TB12, Derwin James, Todd Gurley

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur liked what he's seen so far from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in training camp. (0:30)

Everybody's working for the weekend, right?

As the first full week of NFL training camps comes to a close, teams head to scrimmages to prepare for their first preseason games. Others fight the heat in the best way possible, oh and, we celebrate some big-time birthdays.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Antonio Brown to see a foot specialist

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is suffering from an unspecified injury. The news comes a day after Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed frustration about Brown missing training camp practices.

Kalil 'had a hard time moving on'

Center Ryan Kalil, who unretired this week to join the New York Jets after 12 seasons with Carolina Panthers said he still had more football in him. He also offered a mea culpa for criticizing other players who have done the same thing.

"I want to apologize to anybody publicly or behind closed doors that I criticized for retiring and then coming back," Kalil said with a smile Saturday. "I totally understand it now. I totally get it."

James Conner gives ailing fan a guided tour

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back spotted a young fan with a breathing tube asking for an autograph. Conner did way more than that, taking the young girl on a behind-the-scenes tour of Steelers camp.

Love the joy this game brings people. Priceless moments. pic.twitter.com/GnM5nnQ7h9 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) August 1, 2019

More:

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin could miss a week of practice with an irritated disk in his back.

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt, who was suffering from a groin injury, has passed his physical to begin practice.

Best videos

When practice gets hot, the #Saints get snoballs ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/gbEwKygEfC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2019

Coach Kingsbury discusses the expectations for Kyler Murray in his first preseason game. pic.twitter.com/BRYFYlG7iP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 3, 2019

Best photos

ESPN Staff Writer Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a lot like the others at his position on Fan Appreciation Day: inconsistent. Each quarterback struggled at times on third down situations, sometimes because of offensive line issues. Haskins' best throw was a deep back shoulder pass to Kelvin Harmon. Haskins also finished one drive well with a pass to tight end Donald Parham, who turned and caught the ball in the end zone. On the play, Haskins used a faster tempo and quick snapped the ball.

ESPN Staff Writer On Military Appreciation Day, coach John Harbaugh invited Ravens fans to walk onto the field after training camp practice.

ESPN Russell Wilson is playing in today's scrimmage as expected after missing practice yesterday to attend his grandfather's funeral. He flew back from Norfolk, Va. late last night. DK Metcalf isn't in shoulder pads, so it doesn't look like he's playing. Same with Jarran Reed, Ed Dickson, Cody Barton and Mike Iupati, among others. George Fant is in pads after missing the final 15 minutes or so of yesterday's practice, so it looks like he's fine.

Quotes of the day

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

"We expect him to make a jump." Giants coach Pat Shurmur on Year 2 expectations for Saquon Barkley.

ESPN Staff Writer Q: How unofficial is your unofficial depth chart? Kliff Kingsbury: "It's unofficial." Perfect answer. Kingsbury is starting to find his personality with the media and we're finding out he's actually pretty funny.

"That's why they brought me here. They brought me here to pick the ball off. Every day I come in, that's the plan." Chiefs rookie DB Juan Thornhill after an interception during Saturday's practice.

Best of the rest from across the league

Happy birthday, everyone!

Aug. 3 is a redletter day for NFL birthdays. The G.O.A.T, Tom Brady, is 42. He got a nice shoutout from Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman.

But Brady isn't the only one celebrating.