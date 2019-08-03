Colts say Luck (calf) out at least another week

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's absence from the practice field due to a left calf injury will last at least another week, coach Frank Reich said Saturday.
"I feel good about where we're at," Reich said. "Just ramping it up from last week. That was so productive last week that we feel we're on the right track."
Luck missed the Colts' OTAs and minicamp, and has only practiced three days in training camp since originally injuring his calf back in April. He approached the Colts on their off day on July 29 and said he wanted to stop practicing until he felt his calf was 100 percent.
Luck has been a participant in the team's walk thru's, where he's taken most if not every one of the snaps in an attempt to stay up to speed with the offense. He has also been working with throwing coach Tom House.
"When (Luck) has his throwing sessions, there is some movement in there and we are progressing in that," Reich said.
The Colts have already ruled Luck out of the Aug. 8 preseason game at Buffalo. The team would like for him to get some snaps in a preseason game, but there's no rush to get him back on the field. The Colts open the season in five weeks on Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
One of the reasons why Luck is taking his time in returning from the calf injury is because he admitted recently that he still has "emotional scars" that "lives with me still" from the right shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2017 season.
Jacoby Brissett is working with the first unit in Luck's absence.
"Make no mistake, Andrew is driving the truck here. He knows how he feels," Reich said. "He knows best what is going to get him ready."