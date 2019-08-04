Source: Texans move on from '17 pick Foreman

HOUSTON -- The Texans have placed running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news. Foreman was the Texans' third-round pick in 2017 but tore his Achilles in November of his rookie season. He spent most of last year on the PUP list and played in just one game.

Last week, when head coach Bill O'Brien was asked about the Texans' third running back job, he made it clear that while Lamar Miller will be the starter this season, the backup spot was "wide open." O'Brien also talked about the importance of the backup running back contributing on special teams, but mentioned just Taiwan Jones and Buddy Howell.

According to Schefter, "Houston feels like Foreman needs a fresh start and needs to grow up." The team was concerned that Foreman's work habits had not improved since his rookie season, and according to the Chronicle, he continued to be late to meetings.

During the spring workouts, Foreman said he felt better coming into this season than he had coming into any season since high school and that he felt he had something to prove to his teammates and coaches.

"Even within my offseason workouts I was doing and the guys that I was working out with, I just wanted my teammates to see that I'm working hard and I'm doing everything I can to get back to the level that I was before I got hurt, or even better," Foreman said.

In 11 games over two seasons, Foreman had 85 carries for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Behind Miller, the Texans currently have five running backs: Jones, Howell, Josh Ferguson and undrafted rookies Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon. Houston also has fullback Cullen Gillaspia on the roster, a seventh-round pick.