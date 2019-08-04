Nelson to ink 1-day deal to retire with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordy Nelson, who a little more than a year ago said he was "hurt" that the Green Bay Packers didn't do more to try to help him finish his career with them, has decided to retire from the NFL as a member of the organization that brought him into the league.

Nelson, 34, who played 10 seasons (2008-17) for the Packers, will sign a one-day contract with the team before retiring.

The wide receiver played his final season in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released Nelson shortly after the 2017 season.

"I think the hurt part was, to be honest, was the unwillingness to try to make it work," Nelson said shortly after he was released. "But then again, it's a business, and they have to do what they think is best. What they need to do is to be able to move forward and prepare for the future of the Packers. But I think that was just part of it, but that's the way it is. I'm definitely not the only one that's been cut or released when you don't think it's going to happen, and it's not what you want to hear when you go into a meeting with them. But we've moved on."

The numbers on Nelson's career with the Packers place him among their all-time great receivers:

Games played: 136.

Receptions: 550 (third in team history).

Receiving yards: 7,848 (fifth).

Touchdown catches: 69 (second).

100-yard games: 25 (third).

He's also the only player in team history with three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He and Aaron Rodgers hold the team record for most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver combination (65), breaking Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman's mark of 58.

One of Nelson's most memorable performances came in Super Bowl XLV, when he caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nelson will return to Green Bay for a news conference on Tuesday, the team announced. In May, he was back at Lambeau Field to attend the Packers' Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former GM Ted Thompson, who picked Nelson in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State.