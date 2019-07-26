Best of Sunday at NFL training camps: Baker's chomp and chug and Brady's big deal

Baker Mayfield joins Mitchell Trubisky, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on the list of NFL quarterbacks who have chugged beer at various sporting events. (0:39)

A day after Baker Mayfield's impressive chomp and chug at an Indians game, we compared his feat to some of the other quarterbacks this offseason (video above). Also: Brady's new deal and players getting their groove on.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Source: Pats extend Brady; QB gets $23M in '19

The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady have agreed to a two-year extension that will pay Brady $23 million this year, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The new contract, which extends through the 2021 season, will make Brady the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the league, a source said, tying him with Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.

Brady would have become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season. He had been set to make $15 million this year.

ESPN Staff Writer Running back Chris Thompson first met Abby Johnson three years ago at training camp, shortly after she was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer. Thompson wore a purple bracelet in support of her and featured Abby's Army as his "My cause, my cleats" last season. He has stayed connected to the family and took a picture with the family after practice Sunday. Abby, in the foreground on the left, had a cancer-free MRI last week.

ESPN Staff Writer Tight end George Kittle is determined to build on his breakthrough 2018 season. At the end of practice, Kittle continues to make his way to the JUGS machine for extra work.

Quotes of the day

"At the end of the day, I know my value, I know my worth. That's all I can say. Doesn't matter about anybody else knowing my value. I showed each and every year." Yannick Ngakoue on not getting a new deal.

"It's a terrible, terrible loss to the Raiders and to football and to everybody that knew him." Jon Gruden on the death of Raider great Cliff Branch.

"It's still in there. It's kind of moody." Broncos coach Vic Fangio on his kidney stone.

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer It was a tough day for all three Redskins quarterbacks. There were some OK plays on their end, but overall they struggled throughout the day in various full-team situations. There were deep balls underthrown, one by Colt McCoy. Two drives ended in interceptions (McCoy and Case Keenum). And rookie Dwayne Haskins was inaccurate on too many throws – low on a lot of them; sometimes with his timing off. It's not the kind of day coach Jay Gruden needs from this group.

ESPN Staff Writer Linebacker Luke Kuechly is in shells as are the rest of the Panthers as they resume practice following an off Saturday. Kuechly has not participated in team drills since belng taken out after being involved in a pile up during 9-on-7 drills on Wednesday. Coach Ron RIvera jas not revealed exactly what happened to his Pro Bowl player, saying only the team os being extra cautious.

ESPN Staff Writer RAIDERS CAMP PRACTICE 8 (Injury report) Eight practices in and Antonio Brown has participated in one pre-practice walkthrough, last Sunday, and was limited before leaving early on Tuesday. For the fourth day in a row, though, he was nowhere to be seen during practice on Sunday, a day after seeing a foot specialist to check on the bottoms of his feet. And while the team still does not consider the malady serious, he is missing valuable camp time and reps. The update, then, was there was no update. “I’m not going to get into it any other than he’s getting evaluated and we hope to have him back soon,” said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “And in the time being, we’re going to continue to move on the best we can…I don’t have any update and when I do I’ll be sure to pass that on.” Other players sitting out or being limited in the non-padded practice included tight ends Darren Waller (shoulder) and Paul Butler (hip), defensive end Quinton Bell (unknown), defensive tackles Eddie Vanderdoes (concussion) and Gabe Wright (knee), receiver Tyrell Williams (unknown) and running back Jalen Richard (groin). The Raiders, who enjoyed Family Day on Sunday, are off on Monday.

ESPN Staff Writer Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton didn't need Andrew Luck throwing him the ball to put on a show in training camp. Hilton looked in regular-season form when he got several steps behind cornerback Quincy Wilson to haul in a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Hilton ran along the fence and slapped hands with a bunch of fans after making the catch. Hilton wasn't done exciting the crowd, as he caught a 30-yard touchdown from Brissett later in practice. Sunday was one of the better practices by the offense in training camp for the Colts. It'll be difficult, though, to get a true indication of how good the offense can be until Luck returns to practice from his calf injury. The earliest Luck will return to practice will be Aug. 10.