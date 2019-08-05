Ravens cut OG Lewis after he passed physical

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Offensive lineman Alex Lewis announced he was surprisingly cut by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Lewis, a 2016 fourth-round pick who started 10 games last season, was expected to compete at left guard. He struggled to stay healthy throughout his career (missing a total of 28 games over three seasons) and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Two days after passing his physical, Lewis said he is no longer in the Ravens' plans.

"It has been a memorable three years," Lewis posted on Instagram on Monday morning. "Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along this way. ... Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! 'As one door closes another opens.'"

Lewis didn't endear himself to the Ravens this offseason when he chose to rehab his shoulder away from the team.

Asked 10 days ago about Lewis, coach John Harbaugh said he looked strong and was moving well. Harbaugh anticipated Lewis returning in early August but added, "We were given a date by his doctor."

That leaves the Ravens' left guard spot even more up in the air. Baltimore's options include: Jermaine Eluemunor, who failed his conditioning test to start camp after working with the starters in the spring; Ben Powers, a rookie fourth-round pick; and James Hurst, who finished last season as the starting left guard but has primarily worked at tackle this year.

Lewis becomes the Ravens' second onetime draft pick cut in a week. On Wednesday, Baltimore released former fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley two days after he was involved in a fight and then threw a ball into a drainage pond.

The release of Lewis saves the Ravens $2 million in salary-cap space.