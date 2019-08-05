Source: Ravens trade OG Lewis to Jets for pick

Bill Barnwell and Dan Graziano dive into the numbers to explain why the Jets and the 49ers are likely to take a step forward this season. (2:42)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Continuing to address their offensive-line deficiencies, the New York Jets acquired guard Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick, a source said.

Lewis announced Monday morning that he was being released by the Ravens, but they found a taker before placing him on waivers.

The Jets, who have the No. 3 waiver priority (based on last season's record), evidently felt there was a chance he'd be claimed by Arizona Cardinals or San Francisco 49ers. Lewis, who has one year remaining on his contract, is due to make $2 million in 2019. He projects as a backup for the Jets.

This was the second offensive-line move in four days by the Jets, who lured former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil out of retirement.

Lewis, a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Ravens who started 10 games last season, was expected to compete at left guard. He struggled to stay healthy throughout his career (missing a total of 28 games over three seasons) and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Two days after passing his physical, Lewis posted on Instagram that he was longer in the Ravens' plans.

Lewis didn't endear himself to the Ravens this offseason when he chose to rehab his shoulder away from the team.

Asked 10 days ago about Lewis, coach John Harbaugh said he looked strong and was moving well. Harbaugh anticipated Lewis returning in early August but added, "We were given a date by his doctor."

That leaves the Ravens' left guard spot even more up in the air. Options include: Jermaine Eluemunor, who failed his conditioning test to start camp after working with the starters in the spring; Ben Powers, a rookie fourth-round pick; and James Hurst, who finished last season as the starting left guard but has primarily worked at tackle this year.

Lewis becomes the Ravens' second onetime draft pick the team has moved on from in a week. On Wednesday, Baltimore released former fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley two days after he was involved in a fight and then threw a ball into a drainage pond.